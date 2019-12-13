All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
245 Kennedy Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

245 Kennedy Drive

245 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

245 Kennedy Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The kitchen, living, and dining room all radiate beauty with smooth tile flooring! Kitchen features laminate counter tops and black on black appliances. Appliance package includes an electric range, dishwasher, vent a hood and a refrigerator. Bedrooms are cute and cozy featuring updated carpeting and windows for natural lighting! The master bathroom offers dual sinks and lots of cabinets for extra storage space. Park your vehicles in the large, two car garage or store extra belongings! The enormous back yard provides plenty of room to roam and enjoy time with guests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
245 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 245 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 245 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
245 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 245 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 245 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 245 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 245 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 245 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 245 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 245 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

