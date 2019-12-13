245 Kennedy Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The kitchen, living, and dining room all radiate beauty with smooth tile flooring! Kitchen features laminate counter tops and black on black appliances. Appliance package includes an electric range, dishwasher, vent a hood and a refrigerator. Bedrooms are cute and cozy featuring updated carpeting and windows for natural lighting! The master bathroom offers dual sinks and lots of cabinets for extra storage space. Park your vehicles in the large, two car garage or store extra belongings! The enormous back yard provides plenty of room to roam and enjoy time with guests!