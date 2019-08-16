You will instantly want this gorgeous home to be yours! Located in Crowley, these features are just what you need to make your house a home. Tile flooring encompasses the open living room, dining room and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
234 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 234 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 234 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.