All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 234 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
234 Kennedy Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:42 PM

234 Kennedy Drive

234 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

234 Kennedy Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will instantly want this gorgeous home to be yours! Located in Crowley, these features are just what you need to make your house a home. Tile flooring encompasses the open living room, dining room and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
234 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 234 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 234 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 234 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 234 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 234 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 234 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 234 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 234 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary