Crowley, TX
216 Malone Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:35 PM

216 Malone Avenue

216 Malone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 Malone Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful Crowley home has upgraded tile flooring and neutral paint to create a modern feel. The kitchen offers granite counter tops and a full appliance package coming upon move-in. A large window provides lots of natural light as you cook your favorite meals in the spacious kitchen. The master bedroom includes two side by side closets with great storage space. Both bathrooms create easy access to all of the bedrooms. The backyard offers a covered patio where you can relax outdoors, rain or shine! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Malone Avenue have any available units?
216 Malone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 216 Malone Avenue have?
Some of 216 Malone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Malone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 Malone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Malone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Malone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 216 Malone Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 Malone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 Malone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Malone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Malone Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 Malone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 Malone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 Malone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Malone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Malone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Malone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Malone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

