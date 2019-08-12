216 Malone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful Crowley home has upgraded tile flooring and neutral paint to create a modern feel. The kitchen offers granite counter tops and a full appliance package coming upon move-in. A large window provides lots of natural light as you cook your favorite meals in the spacious kitchen. The master bedroom includes two side by side closets with great storage space. Both bathrooms create easy access to all of the bedrooms. The backyard offers a covered patio where you can relax outdoors, rain or shine! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Contact us to schedule a showing.