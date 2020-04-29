201 Lincoln Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Large 2 story home with a huge game room upstairs and 2 other living areas downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs but the master is split from the others. Kitchen is open with an island. Vinyl plank in downstairs living areas, new carpet throughout upstairs. Vinyl in kitchen, utility, downstairs bath and upstairs hall bath. Ceramic tile in master bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and upstairs and downstairs living. Yard is fenced and has open patio. Both gas and electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid with credit card. Pets okay, $500 each with half refundable. No bad rental in last 5 years, must make 3.5x rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.