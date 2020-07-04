All apartments in Crowley
129 Heritage Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

129 Heritage Drive

129 Heritage Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Heritage Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,702 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5878328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Heritage Drive have any available units?
129 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 129 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 129 Heritage Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 129 Heritage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 129 Heritage Drive offer parking?
No, 129 Heritage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 129 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Heritage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 129 Heritage Drive has a pool.
Does 129 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Heritage Drive has units with air conditioning.

