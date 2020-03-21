FOR RENT! This amazing property is ready for immediate move in. The home has a great split floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides and spacious open kitchen overlooking family room in the center of it all. This property has been very well taken care of and is in great condition. This one will not last long so don’t hesitate. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1695 (base rent) + $17 (annual HOA fee is $200; divided by 12 = $17) = $1712 total monthly payment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
1116 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1116 Boxwood Drive have?
Some of 1116 Boxwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.