1116 Boxwood Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:42 AM

1116 Boxwood Drive

1116 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Boxwood Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT! This amazing property is ready for immediate move in. The home has a great split floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides and spacious open kitchen overlooking family room in the center of it all. This property has been very well taken care of and is in great condition. This one will not last long so don’t hesitate. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1695 (base rent) + $17 (annual HOA fee is $200; divided by 12 = $17) = $1712 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
1116 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1116 Boxwood Drive have?
Some of 1116 Boxwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Boxwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Boxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Boxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Boxwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Boxwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Boxwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

