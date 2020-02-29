All apartments in Cross Roads
1812 CINNAMON Trail
Last updated February 29 2020 at 7:58 AM

1812 CINNAMON Trail

1812 Cinnamon Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Cinnamon Trl, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like NEW 2019 built energy-efficient home in the master planned community of Arrowbrooke. The single-story layout boasts 4 bed, 2 bath, features an open floor plan w natural lighting throughout; beautiful wood like floor in living area. Spacious owner’s suite, complete with dual sinks and walk-in closets. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. The ArrowBrooke's neighborhood schools are some of the best rated in Denton ISD. Lace up your sneakers & get outside, w numerous trails & parks. Community Pool to enjoy in hot summer. it’s easy to stay active in ArrowBrooke. Refrigerator, washer,dryer, Ring doorbell & Smart touch pad front door lock included. A MUST See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have any available units?
1812 CINNAMON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have?
Some of 1812 CINNAMON Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 CINNAMON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1812 CINNAMON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 CINNAMON Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1812 CINNAMON Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1812 CINNAMON Trail offers parking.
Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 CINNAMON Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1812 CINNAMON Trail has a pool.
Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have accessible units?
No, 1812 CINNAMON Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 CINNAMON Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 CINNAMON Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 CINNAMON Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

