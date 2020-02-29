1812 CINNAMON Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like NEW 2019 built energy-efficient home in the master planned community of Arrowbrooke. The single-story layout boasts 4 bed, 2 bath, features an open floor plan w natural lighting throughout; beautiful wood like floor in living area. Spacious owner’s suite, complete with dual sinks and walk-in closets. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. The ArrowBrooke's neighborhood schools are some of the best rated in Denton ISD. Lace up your sneakers & get outside, w numerous trails & parks. Community Pool to enjoy in hot summer. it’s easy to stay active in ArrowBrooke. Refrigerator, washer,dryer, Ring doorbell & Smart touch pad front door lock included. A MUST See!