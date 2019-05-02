All apartments in Cross Roads
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:50 AM

1724 Drover Creek Road

1724 Drover Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Drover Creek Rd, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME! Don't miss out on the amazing opportunity to be the first occupant in this breathtaking home! 2019 build featuring 3 bedrooms + flex 4th room which can be guest room or office. Cook at a chef's dream kitchen with open floor plan to living room; oversized eat-in island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, granite counters. Separate dinning room is perfect for your next large gathering. Master suite easily fits king size bed, and the bath is a relaxing oasis with dual sinks and spa-like shower. The community pool and playground are just down the street. The home is ready for immediate move in. Welcome to YOUR new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Drover Creek Road have any available units?
1724 Drover Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 1724 Drover Creek Road have?
Some of 1724 Drover Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Drover Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Drover Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Drover Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Drover Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 1724 Drover Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Drover Creek Road offers parking.
Does 1724 Drover Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Drover Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Drover Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 1724 Drover Creek Road has a pool.
Does 1724 Drover Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1724 Drover Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Drover Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Drover Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Drover Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Drover Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

