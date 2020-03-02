All apartments in Cross Mountain
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:55 PM

25062 El Well Point

25062 Elwell Pt · No Longer Available
Location

25062 Elwell Pt, Cross Mountain, TX 78255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
cats allowed
Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the gate Two Creeks Subdivision. The home has an open floor plan with a plethora of natural/unnatural light. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, pantry, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. All bedrooms downstairs. Master bath has a separate shower/tub and a double vanity. Carpet in all bedrooms. Home also offered a media room, loft and an office. Backyard has a privacy fence, covered-slab patio and it sits on a corner lot. See this great rental home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

