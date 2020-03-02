25062 El Well Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly media room cats allowed

Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the gate Two Creeks Subdivision. The home has an open floor plan with a plethora of natural/unnatural light. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, pantry, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. All bedrooms downstairs. Master bath has a separate shower/tub and a double vanity. Carpet in all bedrooms. Home also offered a media room, loft and an office. Backyard has a privacy fence, covered-slab patio and it sits on a corner lot. See this great rental home today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.