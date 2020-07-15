Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Clear Creek Meadows
1202 S FM-116, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1004 sqft
Amenities include an on-site business center, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, private terraces, ceiling fans and plenty of warm, natural light. Many units also offer walk-in closets.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
103 W Avenue A
103 West Avenue a, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
**COMING SOON** 103 W. AVE A - This two bed, two bath home for rent has 952 square feet of living space and laminate flooring throughout the home. There's a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom, office, or just an extra living area.
Results within 1 mile of Copperas Cove
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
930 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Copperas Cove

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 Hereford Lane
3610 Hereford Lane, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
4084 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom with an extra half bath. Both bedrooms upstairs. Nice cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Call today.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
288 CR 3365
288 County Road 3365, Lampasas County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2393 sqft
- KEMPNER ADDRESS! Love country living? Do you need close to ten acres for your horses or playing on your ATV? This property is calling to you.
Results within 10 miles of Copperas Cove
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
2 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
7 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 Charleston Court
2011 Charleston Court, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
Lovely two bedroom in need of new renters! This great duplex features stained concrete flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized.

July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month

Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Copperas Cove, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

