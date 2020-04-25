928 Hidden Hollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Wonderful 2 story home located in Hollows Northlake Woodlands walking distance to elementary & middle school. Interior boasts light and bright split bedroom floorplan with soaring ceilings & rich hardwoods. Dream kitchen offers stainless appliances, over sized island with cooktop, breakfast barm & tons of storage. Giant master retreat with sitting area has separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms & game room up with bathroom access. perfectly sized backyard with over sized covered patio and plenty of yard to play. Great for entertaining! Award Winning Coppell ISD!