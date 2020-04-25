All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 928 Hidden Hollow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
928 Hidden Hollow Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:29 AM

928 Hidden Hollow Court

928 Hidden Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

928 Hidden Hollow Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Wonderful 2 story home located in Hollows Northlake Woodlands walking distance to elementary & middle school. Interior boasts light and bright split bedroom floorplan with soaring ceilings & rich hardwoods. Dream kitchen offers stainless appliances, over sized island with cooktop, breakfast barm & tons of storage. Giant master retreat with sitting area has separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms & game room up with bathroom access. perfectly sized backyard with over sized covered patio and plenty of yard to play. Great for entertaining! Award Winning Coppell ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have any available units?
928 Hidden Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have?
Some of 928 Hidden Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Hidden Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
928 Hidden Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Hidden Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 928 Hidden Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 928 Hidden Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Hidden Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 928 Hidden Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 928 Hidden Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Hidden Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Hidden Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 Hidden Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District