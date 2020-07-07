904 Village Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 3369 sq. ft. home in Coppell, TX! Imagine walking through the front door to your grand entry with beautiful winding staircase, soaring ceilings, and direct view of an elegant formal dining room. Relax in one of multiple living areas. Huge kitchen provides tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and island! How many meals can you prep in there? Oversized master suite boasts of character. Wrap around vanity with two sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet! Backyard oasis features deck and sparkling pool, just in time for your summer photos to post all over your socials! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this beauty will not last long!

