857 Snowshill Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool

Beautiful end-unit luxury executive Townhome backing greenbelt and Trinity River flow system. Tastefully appointed with hardwood floors thruout the ground floor, aside from master bedroom and wet areas. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen, abundant light from expansive windows. Upstairs includes 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, full bath, study space, and generous Gameroom area. Expansive back patio is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the peaceful view. Lovely, quiet community with community amenities. HOA includes front+back yard care and community pool. Wonderful access to restaurants, shopping, highways.