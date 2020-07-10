All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:34 AM

857 Snowshill Trail

857 Snowshill Trail · No Longer Available
Location

857 Snowshill Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful end-unit luxury executive Townhome backing greenbelt and Trinity River flow system. Tastefully appointed with hardwood floors thruout the ground floor, aside from master bedroom and wet areas. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen, abundant light from expansive windows. Upstairs includes 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, full bath, study space, and generous Gameroom area. Expansive back patio is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the peaceful view. Lovely, quiet community with community amenities. HOA includes front+back yard care and community pool. Wonderful access to restaurants, shopping, highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Snowshill Trail have any available units?
857 Snowshill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 857 Snowshill Trail have?
Some of 857 Snowshill Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Snowshill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
857 Snowshill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Snowshill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 857 Snowshill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 857 Snowshill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 857 Snowshill Trail offers parking.
Does 857 Snowshill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Snowshill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Snowshill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 857 Snowshill Trail has a pool.
Does 857 Snowshill Trail have accessible units?
No, 857 Snowshill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Snowshill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Snowshill Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Snowshill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 Snowshill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

