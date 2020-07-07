All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

854 Chalfont Place

854 Chalfont Place · No Longer Available
Location

854 Chalfont Place, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2story house in Coppell ISD. Bright, spacious and Well-designed floor plan with hardwood floor. Granite vanity top, shower booth with semi frameless door, elegant faucets and new tile floor in newly updated master bathroom. Chef's kitchen features new granite counter top, SS appliance and beautiful backsplash. New wood stairs with wrought iron railing, window blinds lead you roomy 2nd floor. New paint, light fixtures and hardware throughout the house. Covered patio in good size backyard. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools and major highway. Do not miss this gorgeous house!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Chalfont Place have any available units?
854 Chalfont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 854 Chalfont Place have?
Some of 854 Chalfont Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Chalfont Place currently offering any rent specials?
854 Chalfont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Chalfont Place pet-friendly?
No, 854 Chalfont Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 854 Chalfont Place offer parking?
Yes, 854 Chalfont Place offers parking.
Does 854 Chalfont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Chalfont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Chalfont Place have a pool?
No, 854 Chalfont Place does not have a pool.
Does 854 Chalfont Place have accessible units?
No, 854 Chalfont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Chalfont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 Chalfont Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Chalfont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Chalfont Place does not have units with air conditioning.

