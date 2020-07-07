854 Chalfont Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 2story house in Coppell ISD. Bright, spacious and Well-designed floor plan with hardwood floor. Granite vanity top, shower booth with semi frameless door, elegant faucets and new tile floor in newly updated master bathroom. Chef's kitchen features new granite counter top, SS appliance and beautiful backsplash. New wood stairs with wrought iron railing, window blinds lead you roomy 2nd floor. New paint, light fixtures and hardware throughout the house. Covered patio in good size backyard. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools and major highway. Do not miss this gorgeous house!!