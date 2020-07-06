All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 849 Woodmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
849 Woodmoor Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

849 Woodmoor Drive

849 Woodmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

849 Woodmoor Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1st time rental at a great price! Located in Coppell in highly desirable neighborhood with big trees and professionally landscaped yard and deck, this will go fast. Entryway to french doored office or dining room then to huge living area. Wood floors throughout and upgrades everywhere. Master has seperate shower and bath recently remodeled and dual sinks. Second living area has built in desk and drawers for additional workspace. Covered patio has extended deck and pergola and rock garden. Storage buidling in back for the extra stuff! Come and see this - ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Woodmoor Drive have any available units?
849 Woodmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 849 Woodmoor Drive have?
Some of 849 Woodmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Woodmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
849 Woodmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Woodmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 849 Woodmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 849 Woodmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 849 Woodmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 849 Woodmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Woodmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Woodmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 849 Woodmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 849 Woodmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 849 Woodmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Woodmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Woodmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 Woodmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 Woodmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District