849 Woodmoor Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 1st time rental at a great price! Located in Coppell in highly desirable neighborhood with big trees and professionally landscaped yard and deck, this will go fast. Entryway to french doored office or dining room then to huge living area. Wood floors throughout and upgrades everywhere. Master has seperate shower and bath recently remodeled and dual sinks. Second living area has built in desk and drawers for additional workspace. Covered patio has extended deck and pergola and rock garden. Storage buidling in back for the extra stuff! Come and see this - ready to go.