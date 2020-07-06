All apartments in Coppell
825 Snowshill Trail

Location

825 Snowshill Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, immaculate, 2 story Townhouse. Bright open concept with skylight. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, breakfast bar breakfast area. Staircase leads to a second living area, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs front room offers 2 walk-in closets, which can be 2nd master suite. Master Bedroom down stairs has a beautiful Master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate walk in shower and walk in closet. Backyard has open patio with a view of the greenbelt. Home is located just 10 miles from the DFW Airport. Convenient location between Dallas and Fort Worth. Access to community pool, BBQ area, and fitness gym. No cats and 1 small non-aggressive breed dog. Owner must approve all pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Snowshill Trail have any available units?
825 Snowshill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 825 Snowshill Trail have?
Some of 825 Snowshill Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Snowshill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
825 Snowshill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Snowshill Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Snowshill Trail is pet friendly.
Does 825 Snowshill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 825 Snowshill Trail offers parking.
Does 825 Snowshill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Snowshill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Snowshill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 825 Snowshill Trail has a pool.
Does 825 Snowshill Trail have accessible units?
No, 825 Snowshill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Snowshill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Snowshill Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Snowshill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Snowshill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

