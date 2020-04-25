737 Woodmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located deep in the heart of Coppell (yes, Coppell ISD!), lies this beautiful one-story home for lease. No carpet throughout the house! Beautiful open concept with spacious kitchen with island. In addition to formal living and dining areas, enjoy a sunken living area with a wood burning fireplace. The 4th bedroom could be used as a study, or mother-in-law suite. Good-sized master bedroom with a nicely updated master bathroom. Decent backyard. Easy access to the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, plus lots of great local shopping and dining. And enjoy the friendly neighbors and nearby parks that Coppell is famous for! New Tech High School is a very close alternative to Coppell High School.