All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 737 Woodmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
737 Woodmoor Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:20 PM

737 Woodmoor Drive

737 Woodmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

737 Woodmoor Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located deep in the heart of Coppell (yes, Coppell ISD!), lies this beautiful one-story home for lease. No carpet throughout the house! Beautiful open concept with spacious kitchen with island. In addition to formal living and dining areas, enjoy a sunken living area with a wood burning fireplace. The 4th bedroom could be used as a study, or mother-in-law suite. Good-sized master bedroom with a nicely updated master bathroom. Decent backyard. Easy access to the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, plus lots of great local shopping and dining. And enjoy the friendly neighbors and nearby parks that Coppell is famous for! New Tech High School is a very close alternative to Coppell High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Woodmoor Drive have any available units?
737 Woodmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 737 Woodmoor Drive have?
Some of 737 Woodmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Woodmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 Woodmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Woodmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 737 Woodmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 737 Woodmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 737 Woodmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 737 Woodmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Woodmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Woodmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 737 Woodmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 737 Woodmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 Woodmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Woodmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Woodmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Woodmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Woodmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District