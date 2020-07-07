All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 708 Dove Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
708 Dove Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Dove Cir

708 Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

708 Dove Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Coppell Single Family Home with Pool - Property Id: 105558

3 bedrooms plus office or additional 4th room. 3 full baths with walk in showers built for two, Jacuzzi tub in master with his & hers closets. heated pool with falls and hot tub, located across the street from mockingbird elementary and middle school east. In Addition: Brand New High efficiency Air and heating system installed recently, as well as new Hot Water Heater. High end Italian Marble floors through out combined with wood floors in two bedrooms. Text to book a showing. 972-974-7452 (Ella) **INCLUDED in rental price: pool service, Seasonal Filter change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105558
Property Id 105558

(RLNE4765147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Dove Cir have any available units?
708 Dove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 708 Dove Cir have?
Some of 708 Dove Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Dove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
708 Dove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Dove Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Dove Cir is pet friendly.
Does 708 Dove Cir offer parking?
No, 708 Dove Cir does not offer parking.
Does 708 Dove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Dove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Dove Cir have a pool?
Yes, 708 Dove Cir has a pool.
Does 708 Dove Cir have accessible units?
No, 708 Dove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Dove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Dove Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Dove Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Dove Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District