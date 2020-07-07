All apartments in Coppell
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
693 Nottingham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

693 Nottingham Drive

693 Nottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

693 Nottingham Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
media room
Spacious, move in ready home in highly sought after Villages of Coppell with convenient access to DFW Airport, fine dining, great shopping & award-winning schools. Appreciate 3 living areas & 2 dining areas. Kitchen with sleek black appliances, walk-in pantry and blond wood floors that spill into family room. Living room anchored by attractive fireplace. Vaulted ceilings make home live large. Family room at back of home with access to patio and backyard. Master with double size jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, porcelain woodlook floors & walk-in closet. Humongous gameroom up with space for a pool table and entertainment equipment. Very generous size secondary bedrooms. Big bedroom 5 can be media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Nottingham Drive have any available units?
693 Nottingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 693 Nottingham Drive have?
Some of 693 Nottingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Nottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
693 Nottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Nottingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 693 Nottingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 693 Nottingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 693 Nottingham Drive offers parking.
Does 693 Nottingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 693 Nottingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Nottingham Drive have a pool?
No, 693 Nottingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 693 Nottingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 693 Nottingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Nottingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 693 Nottingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 693 Nottingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 693 Nottingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

