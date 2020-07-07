693 Nottingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool table media room

Spacious, move in ready home in highly sought after Villages of Coppell with convenient access to DFW Airport, fine dining, great shopping & award-winning schools. Appreciate 3 living areas & 2 dining areas. Kitchen with sleek black appliances, walk-in pantry and blond wood floors that spill into family room. Living room anchored by attractive fireplace. Vaulted ceilings make home live large. Family room at back of home with access to patio and backyard. Master with double size jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, porcelain woodlook floors & walk-in closet. Humongous gameroom up with space for a pool table and entertainment equipment. Very generous size secondary bedrooms. Big bedroom 5 can be media room.