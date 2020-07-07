All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:54 PM

652 Deforest Road

652 Deforest Road · No Longer Available
Location

652 Deforest Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Custom built single story, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home, with an open floor plan on a corner lot in a sought after community in Coppell. This home is thoroughly updated which features great architectural details, hardwood floors and plantation shutters. Fresh paint, led lights throughout home, new carpet, complete remodel in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Oversize lot with a pool. Close to shopping centers, 2 blocks away from trail to lakes and parks from home. COPPELL ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Deforest Road have any available units?
652 Deforest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 652 Deforest Road have?
Some of 652 Deforest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Deforest Road currently offering any rent specials?
652 Deforest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Deforest Road pet-friendly?
No, 652 Deforest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 652 Deforest Road offer parking?
Yes, 652 Deforest Road offers parking.
Does 652 Deforest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Deforest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Deforest Road have a pool?
Yes, 652 Deforest Road has a pool.
Does 652 Deforest Road have accessible units?
No, 652 Deforest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Deforest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Deforest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Deforest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Deforest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

