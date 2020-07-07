652 Deforest Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Custom built single story, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home, with an open floor plan on a corner lot in a sought after community in Coppell. This home is thoroughly updated which features great architectural details, hardwood floors and plantation shutters. Fresh paint, led lights throughout home, new carpet, complete remodel in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Oversize lot with a pool. Close to shopping centers, 2 blocks away from trail to lakes and parks from home. COPPELL ISD.