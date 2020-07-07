649 COATS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPDATES ARE NEW! Perfect location in Beautiful Coppell! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2baths, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen an Baths, New sinks, Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior, New carpet in Bedrooms, New Italian Ceramic in Kitchen, Living Area Hallways and Baths, New Garage Door, New Shades on most Windows, New Dishwasher, 30 year Roof in 2012,Great floorpan, Big Backyard Large enough for a Pool, corner lot! Award Winning Coppell I.S.D! Close to 35, George bush, 121 and Airports! This home is a must see!Buyer and buyers agent to verify all information! Also For Sale!