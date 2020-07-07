All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 649 COATS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
649 COATS Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:18 AM

649 COATS Street

649 Coats Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

649 Coats Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATES ARE NEW! Perfect location in Beautiful Coppell! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2baths, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen an Baths, New sinks, Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior, New carpet in Bedrooms, New Italian Ceramic in Kitchen, Living Area Hallways and Baths, New Garage Door, New Shades on most Windows, New Dishwasher, 30 year Roof in 2012,Great floorpan, Big Backyard Large enough for a Pool, corner lot! Award Winning Coppell I.S.D! Close to 35, George bush, 121 and Airports! This home is a must see!Buyer and buyers agent to verify all information! Also For Sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 COATS Street have any available units?
649 COATS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 649 COATS Street have?
Some of 649 COATS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 COATS Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 COATS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 COATS Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 COATS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 649 COATS Street offer parking?
Yes, 649 COATS Street offers parking.
Does 649 COATS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 COATS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 COATS Street have a pool?
Yes, 649 COATS Street has a pool.
Does 649 COATS Street have accessible units?
No, 649 COATS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 COATS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 COATS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 COATS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 COATS Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District