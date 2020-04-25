All apartments in Coppell
Location

640 Springlake Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome home to this beautiful, peaceful Westhaven home in Coppell ISD built in 2017. Secluded study, spacious formal dining room & powder bath just off the foyer. Open and airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings in family room open to kitchen offering expansive cabinetry, ample granite counter space, stainless appliances, gas cooktop & huge island. Downstairs Master suite is a luxurious retreat with spa-like bath that features a soaking tub, large shower, his-and-her vanities and walk-in closets. Upstairs offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Oversized game room & media room are versatile entertainment spaces. Outdoor living area has a covered patio and view of the greenbelt and walking, jogging path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Springlake Way have any available units?
640 Springlake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 640 Springlake Way have?
Some of 640 Springlake Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Springlake Way currently offering any rent specials?
640 Springlake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Springlake Way pet-friendly?
No, 640 Springlake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 640 Springlake Way offer parking?
Yes, 640 Springlake Way offers parking.
Does 640 Springlake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Springlake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Springlake Way have a pool?
No, 640 Springlake Way does not have a pool.
Does 640 Springlake Way have accessible units?
No, 640 Springlake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Springlake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Springlake Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Springlake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Springlake Way does not have units with air conditioning.

