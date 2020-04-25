640 Springlake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Welcome home to this beautiful, peaceful Westhaven home in Coppell ISD built in 2017. Secluded study, spacious formal dining room & powder bath just off the foyer. Open and airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings in family room open to kitchen offering expansive cabinetry, ample granite counter space, stainless appliances, gas cooktop & huge island. Downstairs Master suite is a luxurious retreat with spa-like bath that features a soaking tub, large shower, his-and-her vanities and walk-in closets. Upstairs offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Oversized game room & media room are versatile entertainment spaces. Outdoor living area has a covered patio and view of the greenbelt and walking, jogging path.