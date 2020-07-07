637 Springlake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room new construction pet friendly

Prestigious new-build 4-3.5-2 in Coppell! Beautifully designed home, gorgeous hardwood floors, Energy Star appliances, Study, Media room, Formal dining, 2 living areas, WI closets, views overlooking the private pond & so much more! The entry greets you w a beautiful architectural staircase, sitting area & powder bath. Gourmet kitchen offers an open concept to the family room & boasts a large island, lovely granite & an intimate desk area. Retreat to the 1st floor master suite w an amazing luxurious bath! Large 21x16 upstairs living opens to the media room, 3 additional bedrooms & 2 full baths. Custom finishes, elegant lighting, inviting backyard & more w quick access to Hwys. 1 pet under 30 lbs considered.