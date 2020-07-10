All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:13 AM

635 Duncan Drive

635 Duncan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

635 Duncan Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for Immediate Move-in. Pristine One Story Home in Coppell w-3 Bdrms-2 Baths-1 Large Living-2 Car. Pets under 25lbs on case by case basis. Prefer Long Term Lease. A Lovely Private Yard to Host a Party or Relax. Fenced Yard offers Large Deck & Mature Shade Tree. Fresh Stain on Deck & Fence. Wonderful Neighborhood. Walk to Huge Park w-Nature Trails. Pretty Kitchen & Bathrooms Nicely Updated. Corian C-Tops. Neutral Paint Colors. Laminate, Luxury Plank Vinyl or Ceramic Floors. No Carpet. No Popcorn Ceilings. Lots of Natural Light Spills into Home. Energy Efficient Vinyl Windows & Vinyl Siding. Efficient HVAC...Offers Low Electric Costs. Updated Light & Plumbing Fixtures. Sprinkler Sys. Refrigerator Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Duncan Drive have any available units?
635 Duncan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 635 Duncan Drive have?
Some of 635 Duncan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Duncan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
635 Duncan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Duncan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Duncan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 635 Duncan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 635 Duncan Drive offers parking.
Does 635 Duncan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Duncan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Duncan Drive have a pool?
No, 635 Duncan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 635 Duncan Drive have accessible units?
No, 635 Duncan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Duncan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Duncan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Duncan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 635 Duncan Drive has units with air conditioning.

