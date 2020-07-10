635 Duncan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for Immediate Move-in. Pristine One Story Home in Coppell w-3 Bdrms-2 Baths-1 Large Living-2 Car. Pets under 25lbs on case by case basis. Prefer Long Term Lease. A Lovely Private Yard to Host a Party or Relax. Fenced Yard offers Large Deck & Mature Shade Tree. Fresh Stain on Deck & Fence. Wonderful Neighborhood. Walk to Huge Park w-Nature Trails. Pretty Kitchen & Bathrooms Nicely Updated. Corian C-Tops. Neutral Paint Colors. Laminate, Luxury Plank Vinyl or Ceramic Floors. No Carpet. No Popcorn Ceilings. Lots of Natural Light Spills into Home. Energy Efficient Vinyl Windows & Vinyl Siding. Efficient HVAC...Offers Low Electric Costs. Updated Light & Plumbing Fixtures. Sprinkler Sys. Refrigerator Included.