632 Phillips Drive

Completely updated home in a highly desired Coppell ISD. Freshly painted inside & out, NEW flooring throughout the house w NEW carpet in bedrooms & hardwood in other areas. Stunning kitchen w NEW Granite Counters, NEW Backsplash, SS Sink & Appliances. Bathrooms sparkle w NEW Vanities, etc. Spacious two living areas with fireplace that you can curl up in front of on those chilly nights. Master suite has bay windows & the en-suite bathroom has double vanity, and a nice walk-in closet. Large back yard with fence. Andy Brown Jr Park w walking & bike trails, lakes&ponds are just steps away. Easy access to 121, George Bush Turnpike, I-35, 635, 114 and DFW Airport. MOVE IN READY. Pet is on a case by case basis.