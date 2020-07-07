All apartments in Coppell
632 Phillips Drive

632 Phillips Drive
Location

632 Phillips Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely updated home in a highly desired Coppell ISD. Freshly painted inside & out, NEW flooring throughout the house w NEW carpet in bedrooms & hardwood in other areas. Stunning kitchen w NEW Granite Counters, NEW Backsplash, SS Sink & Appliances. Bathrooms sparkle w NEW Vanities, etc. Spacious two living areas with fireplace that you can curl up in front of on those chilly nights. Master suite has bay windows & the en-suite bathroom has double vanity, and a nice walk-in closet. Large back yard with fence. Andy Brown Jr Park w walking & bike trails, lakes&ponds are just steps away. Easy access to 121, George Bush Turnpike, I-35, 635, 114 and DFW Airport. MOVE IN READY. Pet is on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Phillips Drive have any available units?
632 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 632 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 632 Phillips Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 632 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 632 Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 632 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 632 Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 632 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Phillips Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

