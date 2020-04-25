626 Parr Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

REMODELED & BEAUTIFUL! Vinyl Wood Plank flooring in Living, Dining, Halls, Bedrooms & hall bath. Tile floors in Kitchen, breakfast room & master bath. Painted top to bottom (Grey wall--White trim, doors) plus all popcorn ceilings removed so new texture & paint there too. New larger baseboards through entire house. Split oversized Master has double door entry. Kitchen: granite counters, stone backsplash. Vaulted ceilings. 2 car rear garage. Sprinkler System. Fenced. No smoking-No cats-Only small to medium dog (with approval). Ready April 1st.

Over $15,000 in interior updating~ If you like new & clean-this is it! APPLICATION FEE $50 each REALTORS:See docs in MLS (owners are licensed realtors in TX)