626 Parr Street
626 Parr Street

626 Parr Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 Parr Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
REMODELED & BEAUTIFUL! Vinyl Wood Plank flooring in Living, Dining, Halls, Bedrooms & hall bath. Tile floors in Kitchen, breakfast room & master bath. Painted top to bottom (Grey wall--White trim, doors) plus all popcorn ceilings removed so new texture & paint there too. New larger baseboards through entire house. Split oversized Master has double door entry. Kitchen: granite counters, stone backsplash. Vaulted ceilings. 2 car rear garage. Sprinkler System. Fenced. No smoking-No cats-Only small to medium dog (with approval). Ready April 1st.
Over $15,000 in interior updating~ If you like new & clean-this is it! APPLICATION FEE $50 each REALTORS:See docs in MLS (owners are licensed realtors in TX)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Parr Street have any available units?
626 Parr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 626 Parr Street have?
Some of 626 Parr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Parr Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 Parr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Parr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Parr Street is pet friendly.
Does 626 Parr Street offer parking?
Yes, 626 Parr Street offers parking.
Does 626 Parr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Parr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Parr Street have a pool?
No, 626 Parr Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 Parr Street have accessible units?
No, 626 Parr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Parr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Parr Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Parr Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Parr Street does not have units with air conditioning.

