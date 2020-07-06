617 Dover Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming updated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath with updates on a private cul-de-sac in Coppell ISD. Open & bright floor plan with a beautiful courtyard that is perfect for coffee in the morning! Updates include, hdwood floors, neutral paint, plantation shutters and new ceiling fans. Chef's kitchen with ss appliances, slab Granite, gas c-top and a cozy breakfast area that overlooks the courtyard. Relax in the warm and inviting family room with gas fireplace that is great for movie nights! Oversized master bedroom is downstairs overlooking the back patio with awesome walk-in closet. Master bath has separate showers and separate vanities. Second floor with 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath w dual sinks. Refrigerator included!