Coppell, TX
617 Dover Court
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:58 AM

617 Dover Court

617 Dover Court · No Longer Available
Location

617 Dover Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming updated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath with updates on a private cul-de-sac in Coppell ISD. Open & bright floor plan with a beautiful courtyard that is perfect for coffee in the morning! Updates include, hdwood floors, neutral paint, plantation shutters and new ceiling fans. Chef's kitchen with ss appliances, slab Granite, gas c-top and a cozy breakfast area that overlooks the courtyard. Relax in the warm and inviting family room with gas fireplace that is great for movie nights! Oversized master bedroom is downstairs overlooking the back patio with awesome walk-in closet. Master bath has separate showers and separate vanities. Second floor with 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath w dual sinks. Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Dover Court have any available units?
617 Dover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 617 Dover Court have?
Some of 617 Dover Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Dover Court currently offering any rent specials?
617 Dover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Dover Court pet-friendly?
No, 617 Dover Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 617 Dover Court offer parking?
Yes, 617 Dover Court offers parking.
Does 617 Dover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Dover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Dover Court have a pool?
No, 617 Dover Court does not have a pool.
Does 617 Dover Court have accessible units?
No, 617 Dover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Dover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Dover Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Dover Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Dover Court does not have units with air conditioning.

