Coppell, TX
609 Ashford Drive
609 Ashford Drive

609 Ashford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Ashford Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling Colonial home in award winning Coppell ISD. Open and bright. Inviting living room with bay window and fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in kitchen with breakfast area that is open to the living room. Dining room has wet bar. Master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. All secondary bedrooms are nice sized. Spacious backyard. Close to the 121. Dining, shopping are just around the corner and trails and local parks are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Ashford Drive have any available units?
609 Ashford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 609 Ashford Drive have?
Some of 609 Ashford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Ashford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Ashford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Ashford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Ashford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 609 Ashford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Ashford Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Ashford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Ashford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Ashford Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Ashford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Ashford Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Ashford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Ashford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Ashford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Ashford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Ashford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

