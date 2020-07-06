609 Ashford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Darling Colonial home in award winning Coppell ISD. Open and bright. Inviting living room with bay window and fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in kitchen with breakfast area that is open to the living room. Dining room has wet bar. Master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. All secondary bedrooms are nice sized. Spacious backyard. Close to the 121. Dining, shopping are just around the corner and trails and local parks are nearby.