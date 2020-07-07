All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

565 Parkway Boulevard

565 Parkway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

565 Parkway Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Great half Duplex with Private garage and nice yard. Huge vaulted family room with fire place 2 bedroom 2 bath and extra room. Master is upstairs walk in closets and Bathroom and extra room-loft that can be used as 2nd living or study. 2nd bedroom down with bathroom. Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Private fenced in backyard with covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Parkway Boulevard have any available units?
565 Parkway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 565 Parkway Boulevard have?
Some of 565 Parkway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Parkway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
565 Parkway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Parkway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 565 Parkway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 565 Parkway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 565 Parkway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 565 Parkway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Parkway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Parkway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 565 Parkway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 565 Parkway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 565 Parkway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Parkway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Parkway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Parkway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Parkway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

