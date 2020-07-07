565 Parkway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great half Duplex with Private garage and nice yard. Huge vaulted family room with fire place 2 bedroom 2 bath and extra room. Master is upstairs walk in closets and Bathroom and extra room-loft that can be used as 2nd living or study. 2nd bedroom down with bathroom. Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Private fenced in backyard with covered patio