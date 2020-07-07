565 Parkway Boulevard

Great half Duplex with Private garage and nice yard. Huge vaulted family room with fire place 2 bedroom 2 bath and extra room. Master is upstairs walk in closets and Bathroom and extra room-loft that can be used as 2nd living or study. 2nd bedroom down with bathroom. Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Private fenced in backyard with covered patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
