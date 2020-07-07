All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 557 Leavalley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
557 Leavalley Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

557 Leavalley Lane

557 Leavalley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

557 Leavalley Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning home in desirable Northlake Woodlands on large lot! Interior boasts light & bright open floorplan with rich hardwoods, soaring ceilings, & walls of windows with views of the backyard. Dream kitchen has slab granite countertops, Commercial Grade Viking gas cooktop & Vent-A-Hood, Built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator. Giant master retreat down with sitting area, see-through fireplace, & private balcony has separate vanities, & frame-less shower with dual heads. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms with bath access. Breathtaking backyard has sparkling pool with attached spa, covered patio, & plenty of room to play. Perfect for entertaining! Award Winning Coppell ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Leavalley Lane have any available units?
557 Leavalley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 557 Leavalley Lane have?
Some of 557 Leavalley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Leavalley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
557 Leavalley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Leavalley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 557 Leavalley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 557 Leavalley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 557 Leavalley Lane offers parking.
Does 557 Leavalley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 Leavalley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Leavalley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 557 Leavalley Lane has a pool.
Does 557 Leavalley Lane have accessible units?
No, 557 Leavalley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Leavalley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 Leavalley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 557 Leavalley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 557 Leavalley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District