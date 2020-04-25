All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 555 Raintree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
555 Raintree Circle
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:30 PM

555 Raintree Circle

555 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

555 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated laminate flooring and home is ready to show. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home located in highly desired Coppell ISD (Very highly rated elementary School). Large living & dining area with fire place. Eat in kitchen overlooks the covered patio & wood deck. Huge Master bedroom w large bathroom & separate shower. Additional half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs & one of them can be used as office, study or game room. Extra Counter space and cabinets in the breakfast nook. Lots of good storage all over the home. Fenced in yard. Application fee of $50 per person for each adult over 18 year. $400 Pet deposit for 1 pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Raintree Circle have any available units?
555 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 555 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 555 Raintree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
555 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Raintree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Raintree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 555 Raintree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 555 Raintree Circle offers parking.
Does 555 Raintree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Raintree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Raintree Circle have a pool?
No, 555 Raintree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 555 Raintree Circle have accessible units?
No, 555 Raintree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Raintree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Raintree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Raintree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Raintree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District