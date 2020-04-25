555 Raintree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated laminate flooring and home is ready to show. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home located in highly desired Coppell ISD (Very highly rated elementary School). Large living & dining area with fire place. Eat in kitchen overlooks the covered patio & wood deck. Huge Master bedroom w large bathroom & separate shower. Additional half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs & one of them can be used as office, study or game room. Extra Counter space and cabinets in the breakfast nook. Lots of good storage all over the home. Fenced in yard. Application fee of $50 per person for each adult over 18 year. $400 Pet deposit for 1 pet.