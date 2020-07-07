541 Stringfellow Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A charming 2 bed, 1 bath duplex boasts 1045 sqft of space with a generous open floor plan. Nicely updated, this property is a must see, the beautiful upgrades include a new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, stovetop and oven, granite countertops, light fixtures, and a Nest thermostat.

This cozy home also features a fully remodeled master bath, fresh sod in the backyard, new interior and exterior paint, and freshly stained fence, as well as matching hardware throughout.

Apply on TAR, credit check info provided after application is received.