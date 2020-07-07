All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:21 AM

541 Stringfellow Drive

541 Stringfellow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

541 Stringfellow Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

A charming 2 bed, 1 bath duplex boasts 1045 sqft of space with a generous open floor plan. Nicely updated, this property is a must see, the beautiful upgrades include a new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, stovetop and oven, granite countertops, light fixtures, and a Nest thermostat.
This cozy home also features a fully remodeled master bath, fresh sod in the backyard, new interior and exterior paint, and freshly stained fence, as well as matching hardware throughout.
Apply on TAR, credit check info provided after application is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Stringfellow Drive have any available units?
541 Stringfellow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 541 Stringfellow Drive have?
Some of 541 Stringfellow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Stringfellow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
541 Stringfellow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Stringfellow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 541 Stringfellow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 541 Stringfellow Drive offer parking?
No, 541 Stringfellow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 541 Stringfellow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Stringfellow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Stringfellow Drive have a pool?
No, 541 Stringfellow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 541 Stringfellow Drive have accessible units?
No, 541 Stringfellow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Stringfellow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Stringfellow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Stringfellow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Stringfellow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

