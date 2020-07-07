All apartments in Coppell
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
538 Gifford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

538 Gifford Drive

538 Gifford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

538 Gifford Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous updated one story home, offered first time for lease! Owners updated and took meticulous care of this home for you to enjoy. A Large open kitchen with quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, large pantry, overlooks family room with fireplace and tall ceilings. Features 4 BRs or 3 with study, split BR plan, formal dining and a sunroom. Over $70k in upgrades... both baths, kitchen, wood and travertine floors, lighting, gated driveway with extra parking and privacy. Great schools, convenient area close to lake, parks and trails. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Gifford Drive have any available units?
538 Gifford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 538 Gifford Drive have?
Some of 538 Gifford Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Gifford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
538 Gifford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Gifford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 538 Gifford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 538 Gifford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 538 Gifford Drive offers parking.
Does 538 Gifford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Gifford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Gifford Drive have a pool?
No, 538 Gifford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 538 Gifford Drive have accessible units?
No, 538 Gifford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Gifford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Gifford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Gifford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Gifford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

