538 Gifford Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous updated one story home, offered first time for lease! Owners updated and took meticulous care of this home for you to enjoy. A Large open kitchen with quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, large pantry, overlooks family room with fireplace and tall ceilings. Features 4 BRs or 3 with study, split BR plan, formal dining and a sunroom. Over $70k in upgrades... both baths, kitchen, wood and travertine floors, lighting, gated driveway with extra parking and privacy. Great schools, convenient area close to lake, parks and trails. Must see!