538 Gifford Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous updated one story home, offered first time for lease! Owners updated and took meticulous care of this home for you to enjoy. A Large open kitchen with quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, large pantry, overlooks family room with fireplace and tall ceilings. Features 4 BRs or 3 with study, split BR plan, formal dining and a sunroom. Over $70k in upgrades... both baths, kitchen, wood and travertine floors, lighting, gated driveway with extra parking and privacy. Great schools, convenient area close to lake, parks and trails. Must see!