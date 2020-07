Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful house in highly sought-after Coppell ISD. Excellent location - Minutes from 121, 114, PGBT, 35, 635 and DFW airport. Lot of recent upgrades! Hardwood flooring on first floor, granite in kitchen & all bathrooms. New Kitchen-aid appliances, new fixtures in all bathrooms. Enormous master with dual closets. Spacious room sizes. Walk in Closets in all bedrooms. Backyard features covered patio. Huge kitchen and nice open layout. Ready for your enjoyment.