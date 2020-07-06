All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 532 Cromwell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
532 Cromwell Court
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:48 PM

532 Cromwell Court

532 Cromwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

532 Cromwell Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful west facing 2 storied home in a culdesac with vaulted ceilings and 50k in upgrades-black galaxy granite countertops,slow-close cabinets,led lighting,appliances,metallic tile inlays.Both AC and water heaters installed less than 4 years.Fresh paint,hardwood floors in the living,dining and study area.5th bedroom downstairs has an attached bathroom with built cabinets for use as office space.4 Spacious bedrooms upstairs and updated backyard with over 450 sq ft of covered patio wired for cable,electrical with plenty of GFCI outlets,fixtures,outdoor grill,counter and sink,ref. space & shed.Lot of privacy and fruit trees,walk access to desirable Coppell schools,parks.Lot of parking,An energy efficient home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Cromwell Court have any available units?
532 Cromwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 532 Cromwell Court have?
Some of 532 Cromwell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Cromwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
532 Cromwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Cromwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 532 Cromwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 532 Cromwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 532 Cromwell Court offers parking.
Does 532 Cromwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Cromwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Cromwell Court have a pool?
No, 532 Cromwell Court does not have a pool.
Does 532 Cromwell Court have accessible units?
No, 532 Cromwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Cromwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Cromwell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Cromwell Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 532 Cromwell Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District