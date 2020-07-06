532 Cromwell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful west facing 2 storied home in a culdesac with vaulted ceilings and 50k in upgrades-black galaxy granite countertops,slow-close cabinets,led lighting,appliances,metallic tile inlays.Both AC and water heaters installed less than 4 years.Fresh paint,hardwood floors in the living,dining and study area.5th bedroom downstairs has an attached bathroom with built cabinets for use as office space.4 Spacious bedrooms upstairs and updated backyard with over 450 sq ft of covered patio wired for cable,electrical with plenty of GFCI outlets,fixtures,outdoor grill,counter and sink,ref. space & shed.Lot of privacy and fruit trees,walk access to desirable Coppell schools,parks.Lot of parking,An energy efficient home