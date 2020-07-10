All apartments in Coppell
530 Raintree Circle

530 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

530 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! It's a wonderful upgrade high ceiling 3beds, 2.5bath home located in Coppell ISD with all Exemplary Schools. Brand new luxury vinyl plank floor through the whole first floor. Brand new carpet in the second floor. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, new cabinets and stainless appliances. Fresh popular color paint is in the downstairs with an open living area. Gas-start fireplace with gas logs. Close to 121 highway and shopping center. It won't last long. Requirments: Credit Score, 600+. Family Income: $62,000+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Raintree Circle have any available units?
530 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 530 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 530 Raintree Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
530 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Raintree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 530 Raintree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 530 Raintree Circle offer parking?
No, 530 Raintree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 530 Raintree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Raintree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Raintree Circle have a pool?
No, 530 Raintree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 530 Raintree Circle have accessible units?
No, 530 Raintree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Raintree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Raintree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Raintree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Raintree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

