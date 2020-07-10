530 Raintree Circle

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! It's a wonderful upgrade high ceiling 3beds, 2.5bath home located in Coppell ISD with all Exemplary Schools. Brand new luxury vinyl plank floor through the whole first floor. Brand new carpet in the second floor. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, new cabinets and stainless appliances. Fresh popular color paint is in the downstairs with an open living area. Gas-start fireplace with gas logs. Close to 121 highway and shopping center. It won't last long. Requirments: Credit Score, 600+. Family Income: $62,000+.