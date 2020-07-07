508 Layton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Executive custom one story home in premium location on green belt and lake, minutes from 121, 114, PGBT, 35, 635 and DFW airport. Step inside and find hand scraped hard wood floors and stone tile from Mexico, plantation shutters, custom built-ins in formal living, study and family room. Gourmet kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, commercial gas cook top, Austin stone accents and custom wine rack. Completely remodeled master retreat features custom double vanities with Italian marble, seamless shower door and Jacuzzi tub. Cedar closets in all bedrooms. Backyard features covered patio with pergola, stone benches and immaculate landscaping. Walking and bike trails are steps from your backdoor.