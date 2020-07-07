All apartments in Coppell
508 Layton Drive

508 Layton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

508 Layton Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive custom one story home in premium location on green belt and lake, minutes from 121, 114, PGBT, 35, 635 and DFW airport. Step inside and find hand scraped hard wood floors and stone tile from Mexico, plantation shutters, custom built-ins in formal living, study and family room. Gourmet kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, commercial gas cook top, Austin stone accents and custom wine rack. Completely remodeled master retreat features custom double vanities with Italian marble, seamless shower door and Jacuzzi tub. Cedar closets in all bedrooms. Backyard features covered patio with pergola, stone benches and immaculate landscaping. Walking and bike trails are steps from your backdoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Layton Drive have any available units?
508 Layton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 508 Layton Drive have?
Some of 508 Layton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Layton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Layton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Layton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 Layton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 508 Layton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Layton Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Layton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Layton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Layton Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Layton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Layton Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Layton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Layton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Layton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Layton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Layton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

