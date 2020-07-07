All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 Compton Court

504 Compton Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Compton Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4BR, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage. Open floor plan with a ton of built-ins. Living room features fireplace, french doors opening up to covered patio and large backyard. Kitchen has eat in space, built-ins and an island. Electric cooktop, double oven and tons of cabinet space. Split bedrooms, fourth 4BR upstairs has built in desk and shelves, walk in closet. Easy access to shopping, schools HOA includes community pool, jogging trails and parks. Great property, must see to appreciate all the features has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Compton Court have any available units?
504 Compton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 504 Compton Court have?
Some of 504 Compton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Compton Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 Compton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Compton Court pet-friendly?
No, 504 Compton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 504 Compton Court offer parking?
Yes, 504 Compton Court offers parking.
Does 504 Compton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Compton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Compton Court have a pool?
Yes, 504 Compton Court has a pool.
Does 504 Compton Court have accessible units?
No, 504 Compton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Compton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Compton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Compton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Compton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

