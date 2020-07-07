504 Compton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4BR, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage. Open floor plan with a ton of built-ins. Living room features fireplace, french doors opening up to covered patio and large backyard. Kitchen has eat in space, built-ins and an island. Electric cooktop, double oven and tons of cabinet space. Split bedrooms, fourth 4BR upstairs has built in desk and shelves, walk in closet. Easy access to shopping, schools HOA includes community pool, jogging trails and parks. Great property, must see to appreciate all the features has to offer.