449 Harris Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:01 PM

449 Harris Street

449 Harris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

449 Harris Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Really Pretty! Updated 2 Story condo with lots of upgrades. Granite Countertops in Kitchen & both baths. Recent paint & flooring. Recent paint & flooring including freshly painted kitchen cabinets. Great floor plan for sharing. Almost like 2 Masters with one bedroom & one bath down & one bedroom & one bath up. Recent carpet in bedrooms & laminate floors in dining & living. Even banisters are updated to wrought iron spindles & wood stair rail. 2 inch blinds throughout. New 2020 Wood Patio Fence. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Coppell ISD. Dogs Limited to 35lbs. No Cats. Landlord pays HOA dues which include water, sewer and trash! Better Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Harris Street have any available units?
449 Harris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 449 Harris Street have?
Some of 449 Harris Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Harris Street currently offering any rent specials?
449 Harris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Harris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Harris Street is pet friendly.
Does 449 Harris Street offer parking?
Yes, 449 Harris Street offers parking.
Does 449 Harris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Harris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Harris Street have a pool?
No, 449 Harris Street does not have a pool.
Does 449 Harris Street have accessible units?
No, 449 Harris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Harris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Harris Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Harris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Harris Street does not have units with air conditioning.

