449 Harris Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Really Pretty! Updated 2 Story condo with lots of upgrades. Granite Countertops in Kitchen & both baths. Recent paint & flooring. Recent paint & flooring including freshly painted kitchen cabinets. Great floor plan for sharing. Almost like 2 Masters with one bedroom & one bath down & one bedroom & one bath up. Recent carpet in bedrooms & laminate floors in dining & living. Even banisters are updated to wrought iron spindles & wood stair rail. 2 inch blinds throughout. New 2020 Wood Patio Fence. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Coppell ISD. Dogs Limited to 35lbs. No Cats. Landlord pays HOA dues which include water, sewer and trash! Better Hurry!