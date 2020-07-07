402 Cozby Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom in Coppell ISD. This floor plan boasts two spacious living areas for family gatherings! High ceilings and a warm brick fireplace complete the formal living. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen that is open to the den. The 2nd bedroom has french doors and would make a great office or play room.