Nice 4 bedroom in Coppell ISD. This floor plan boasts two spacious living areas for family gatherings! High ceilings and a warm brick fireplace complete the formal living. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen that is open to the den. The 2nd bedroom has french doors and would make a great office or play room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Cozby Avenue have any available units?
402 Cozby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 402 Cozby Avenue have?
Some of 402 Cozby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Cozby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 Cozby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.