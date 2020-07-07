All apartments in Coppell
340 S Heartz Road
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

340 S Heartz Road

340 S Heartz Rd · No Longer Available
Location

340 S Heartz Rd, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enormous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath one story home has over 3,400 SF all on one level. Extra large backyard with room for dogs, kids & garden. Great soccer or baseball practice area. Kitchen cabinets just refinished with the new white look! 2014 updates include granite countertops, pretty backsplashes with glass tile design, new faucet & undermount sink. Recent paint, carpet & 2 inch blinds. 2017 tile floors in both full baths. Large gameroom with built-in entertainment center. Island kitchen has electric cooktop & tile floors. Room for RV or boat. Storage building. Solar Panels. Prestigious Coppell ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 S Heartz Road have any available units?
340 S Heartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 340 S Heartz Road have?
Some of 340 S Heartz Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 S Heartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
340 S Heartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 S Heartz Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 S Heartz Road is pet friendly.
Does 340 S Heartz Road offer parking?
Yes, 340 S Heartz Road offers parking.
Does 340 S Heartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 S Heartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 S Heartz Road have a pool?
No, 340 S Heartz Road does not have a pool.
Does 340 S Heartz Road have accessible units?
No, 340 S Heartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 340 S Heartz Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 S Heartz Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 S Heartz Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 S Heartz Road does not have units with air conditioning.

