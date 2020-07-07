340 S Heartz Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Enormous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath one story home has over 3,400 SF all on one level. Extra large backyard with room for dogs, kids & garden. Great soccer or baseball practice area. Kitchen cabinets just refinished with the new white look! 2014 updates include granite countertops, pretty backsplashes with glass tile design, new faucet & undermount sink. Recent paint, carpet & 2 inch blinds. 2017 tile floors in both full baths. Large gameroom with built-in entertainment center. Island kitchen has electric cooktop & tile floors. Room for RV or boat. Storage building. Solar Panels. Prestigious Coppell ISD!