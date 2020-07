334 Copperstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

NEIGHBORHOOD PRIDE REFLECTED IN ALL THE WELL KEPT HOMES. INCLUDES 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. HIGHLIGHT IS THE PARADISE OF A PRIVATE BACK YARD FEATURING PLAY POOL, HOT TUB, LUSH LANDSCAPING, AND ACCESS TO THE PARK BEHIND THE HOME. DECORATOR'S DREAM KITCHEN PUTS PLEASURE IN COOKING. FEATURES, WALK-IN PANTRY, ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, EAT-IN AREA, AND VIEWS OF THE POOL. MASTER SUITE WITH SPACE TO SPARE AND GRACE TO MATCH WITH SEP. SHOWER AND VANITIES, GARDEN TUB,GRANITE TOPS. PRIVATE STUDY CAN EASILY BE CONVERTED TO 5TH BEDROOM. OWNER PAYS HOA. FRIG IN UTILITY STAYS.