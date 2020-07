Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This homes has been updated! Great 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath in Coppell. This home has a spacious living room with a fireplace and plantation shutters. The kitchen has a wine rack above the refrigerator that stays with the property, and a very bright breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is large and the master bathroom has a huge jetted tub and separate shower with two vanities. Great home at a great price!!