Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Not the ordinary Fox & Jacobs plan. This one is very open & unique. You'll love the updates including wood floors. Kitchen with breakfast bar is the center of attention that opens to family room, breakfast area & dining room. Tile in both baths. Master has been updated. Great yard for all activities. New carpet. Across the street from Duck Pond Park.