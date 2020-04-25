All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 320 Timber Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
320 Timber Ridge Lane
Last updated May 28 2019 at 4:54 PM

320 Timber Ridge Lane

320 Timber Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

320 Timber Ridge Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute 3 Bedroom one story in Coppell ISD! All solid floors, with Laminate & Tile throughout (no carpets!). Huge Master Suite with Fireplace & Updated Master bath. Vaulted Ceilings in Family Room, large & extended patio

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have any available units?
320 Timber Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have?
Some of 320 Timber Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Timber Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Timber Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Timber Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Timber Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 320 Timber Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Timber Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Timber Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Timber Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Timber Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Timber Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Timber Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District