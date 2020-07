Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

PERFECT LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Andy Brown Park and Core Rec Center. Open floor plan with new kitchen cabinets, farm house sink, SS appliances, wood tile, new fixtures, new ceiling fans. Big backyard with Sprinkler system. Bathrooms sport new tubs, toilets & vanities. Modern look. MUST SEE!!

All measurements and schools must be verify by tenant and tenant's agent.