Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:03 PM

301 Lyndsie Drive

301 Lyndsie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Lyndsie Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Home with distinction in Vista of Coppell Neighborhood. Views, soring ceilings, private floor plan, 3 living areas with separate private office. The backyard features creek, hike and bike trail and view of park acreage. Two full baths down and two full baths upstairs. Designer hardwood floors 2016. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, granite counters, with gas cooktop. Master bedroom & one bedroom down. Three bedrooms upstairs. SPARKLING CLEAN. No shoes have been worn in this luxury home since it was built. One of the AC's was replaced 2015. Water heater 2016. Enjoy private luxury in the Vistas of Coppell neighborhood. Prefer two year lease. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Lyndsie Drive have any available units?
301 Lyndsie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 301 Lyndsie Drive have?
Some of 301 Lyndsie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Lyndsie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Lyndsie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Lyndsie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Lyndsie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 301 Lyndsie Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Lyndsie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Lyndsie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Lyndsie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Lyndsie Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Lyndsie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Lyndsie Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Lyndsie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Lyndsie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Lyndsie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Lyndsie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Lyndsie Drive has units with air conditioning.

