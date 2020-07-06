301 Lyndsie Drive

Amenities

Home with distinction in Vista of Coppell Neighborhood. Views, soring ceilings, private floor plan, 3 living areas with separate private office. The backyard features creek, hike and bike trail and view of park acreage. Two full baths down and two full baths upstairs. Designer hardwood floors 2016. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, granite counters, with gas cooktop. Master bedroom & one bedroom down. Three bedrooms upstairs. SPARKLING CLEAN. No shoes have been worn in this luxury home since it was built. One of the AC's was replaced 2015. Water heater 2016. Enjoy private luxury in the Vistas of Coppell neighborhood. Prefer two year lease. No Pets.