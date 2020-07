Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute Two Bedroom Duplex in Coppell!2bedrooms,2 baths,with an extra room. The one car garage was enclosed and made into a nice room.All kitchen appliances are furnished.Breakfast bar in the kitchen with the dining area, right off the kitchen.There is a nice fireplace in the family room.The bedrooms and baths are split on each side of the duplex.There is a nice side yard and patio.