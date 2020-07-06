All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
232 Magnolia Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:39 AM

232 Magnolia Drive

232 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Magnolia Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 1 story brick home in the sought after neighborhood of Shadow Ridge Estates zoned for award winning schools. Allergy friendly with NO carpet. Wood floor thru all but c-tile in baths. Kitchen with granite counters, glass mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Dining & living with access to walk up granite wet bar, great for entertaining. Family room anchored by an attractive gas fireplace features a wall of windows with a view of the very private backyard with an 8 foot board on board cedar fence & a huge flagstone covered patio with ceiling fan great for outdoor entertaining. Master with dual head shower & granite vanity. Bath 2 with granite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
232 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 232 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 232 Magnolia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 232 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 232 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 232 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 232 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

