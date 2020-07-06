232 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 1 story brick home in the sought after neighborhood of Shadow Ridge Estates zoned for award winning schools. Allergy friendly with NO carpet. Wood floor thru all but c-tile in baths. Kitchen with granite counters, glass mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Dining & living with access to walk up granite wet bar, great for entertaining. Family room anchored by an attractive gas fireplace features a wall of windows with a view of the very private backyard with an 8 foot board on board cedar fence & a huge flagstone covered patio with ceiling fan great for outdoor entertaining. Master with dual head shower & granite vanity. Bath 2 with granite.