Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
221 Bay Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Bay Circle

221 Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

221 Bay Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will be swimming this summer! This spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features 2 living areas, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances and more! Nestled perfectly on a quiet street minutes from the highway, dining, and Coppell schools. All bedrooms are upstairs and include large closets and plenty of natural light throughout the home. The master suite boasts a large bathroom with a jetted tub and separate shower. The large backyard includes a gated driveway, grassy area, large entertaining area and 26,000 gallon swimming pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Bay Circle have any available units?
221 Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 221 Bay Circle have?
Some of 221 Bay Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
221 Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Bay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 221 Bay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 221 Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 221 Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 221 Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 221 Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 221 Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 221 Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

